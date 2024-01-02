5 Raiders playing for their jobs in Week 18
Could 2024 look that much different?
By Ryan Heckman
It's been an eventful season for the Las Vegas Raiders, who enter a Week 18 matchup with the Denver Broncos.
The game doesn't mean much in the grand scheme of things, as the Raiders have been eliminated from playoff contention.
However, the game does mean quite a bit to a few key names that might be playing for their jobs this weekend.
1. Amik Robertson, CB
A quick search on X (formerly Twitter) will go to show that there is a large portion of the fan base that's sick of cornerback Amik Robertson. His play has been up and down all season long, with a lot of the bad moments overpowering the good ones.
Robertson is set to become a free agent once the new league year begins in March, and he's first and foremost playing for a new contract in Las Vegas.
As a fourth-round pick back in 2020, Robertson saw his first starting action last year in seven games. This year, he's primarily played on the outside with a little bit of action in the slot. His coverage play has been all over the place, having some excellent moments paired with some really, really bad ones.
This last game is going to be the final taste left in the mouths of fans and staff, so he's going to need a good showing if he wants to stick around.