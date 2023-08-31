Las Vegas Raiders practice squad loaded with quality talent
The Las Vegas Raiders rounded out their practice squad on Wednesday, and the group is loaded with talent that should help the team in 2023.
By Brad Weiss
On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders, along with the rest of the NFL, had to get their roster cut down to the mandatory 53-men limit. This meant that the Silver and Black would have some hard decisions to make, as the competition has been tough all summer long.
In the end, some of the players we felt could make the team were cut, like tight end Cole Fotheringham, offensive guard McClendon Curtis, and cornerback Tyler Hall. All three players had outstanding summers for the Silver and Black, and if they were cut, would likely land on someone's 53-man roster.
One other name was Drake Thomas, who led the Raiders in tackles in two of the three preseason games, and in a weak position group, looked to have the inside edge to make the roster. However, he was cut, and quickly picked up by the Seattle Seahawks, so we will see how he does there.
Fotheringham, Curtis, and Hall are back with the Raiders, unlike Thomas, and will join the team's practice squad. In fact, they join a practice squad that is loaded with talent, and a lot of these players should help the Raiders at some point this season.
Isaac Rochell is back, and he could provide depth coming off the edge, while Netane Muti is a veteran offensive lineman who could be inserted in a pinch. David Agoha was a nice story this summer, coming to the Raiders as part of the NFL International Pathway Program, while Matthew Butler, a 2022 draft pick, will look to hang on as well.
Raiders likely not done reshaping their 53-man roster
While the Raiders had to get down to 53 men on Tuesday, that does not mean that those 53 players will be with the team when they take on the Denver Broncos in Week 1 of the 2023 regular season. In fact, the Raiders should be making a few moves before getting ready to take on their AFC West foe to kick off the 2023 campaign.
The fact that the Raiders had incredible competition for roster spots this summer speaks to how Dave Ziegler has reshaped their roster since taking over in 2022. He has flipped the roster in a big way, and hopefully, the changes can lead to a more successful season than the six wins they had a year ago.