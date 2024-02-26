5 realistic free agents Raiders could sign in 2024
Who could be joining the silver and black once the new league year begins?
By Ryan Heckman
With the NFL Combine beginning this week, the reality of the offseason is settling in. The Las Vegas Raiders are about to get going on their priorities as they get set for the new league year beginning in just two short weeks.
For a team like Las Vegas, they're trying hard to establish an identity. Of course, it's hard to do that without an answer at quarterback, currently.
Taking quarterbacks out of the mix and assuming the Raiders have a plan there, let's look at five realistic free agent targets the team could pursue in the coming weeks.
Note: as it stands, the Raiders have the 11th-most cap space in the NFL with just under $43 million available.
1. Steven Nelson, CB
The Raiders desperately need to figure out their cornerback room, and one guy who could come in as a no-doubt starter is current Houston Texans corner Steven Nelson. At 31 years old, Nelson is playing the game at a remarkably high level and doesn't appear to be slowing down any time soon.
Last season, he tallied four interceptions (tied for a career-high) and 12 passes defensed. He also gave up the lowest opposing quarterback rating he's allowes in the past four seasons at just 73.3. Per Pro Football Reference, Nelson allowed just one touchdown over the entire 2023 season.
Over the last six seasons, Nelson has played at least 950 snaps and he's done it in a wide variety of schemes, thus making him an easy plug-and-play option for the Raiders. If Las Vegas wanted to sign him, they'll be looking at a market value of around $10.2 million annually, per Spotrac.