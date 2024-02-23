AFC West team could be a sleeper to trade for Justin Fields
Could the Bears QB face off against Patrick Mahomes twice a year going forward?
By Ryan Heckman
This offseason has been dominated by one team thus far, solely based on the power they hold. No, it's not the Las Vegas Raiders.
It's the Chicago Bears, specifically because they own the no. 1 overall pick thanks to the Bryce Young trade a year ago, and now, they face an interesting situation involving current starting quarterback Justin Fields.
Many are under the belief that the Bears will wind up trading Fields en route to selecting Caleb Williams no. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. But, where does Fields land?
While the Falcons and Steelers are heavy favorites, one NFL insider believes a sleeper team is emerging within the AFC West.
NFL insider Tony Pauline believes the Raiders will explore a trade for Justin Fields.
"There’s another team that I’m told has genuine interest in acquiring Fields and will explore trading for him: the Las Vegas Raiders.
"Yet sources tell me Tom Telesco, named as the team’s general manager on Jan. 23, wants a big name at the quarterback position. The fact that the organization signed former Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy will make the transition easier for Fields," Pauline writes.
The Luke Getsy connection is certainly a logical point from a Raiders fan's perspective, but don't forget the disconnect between Fields and Getsy last year. Although Fields didn't directly throw his coach under the bus, Bears fans would tell you that the two simply couldn't co-exist.
If the Raiders made a move for Fields, it would likely only cost them a second-round pick, depending on who you ask. Analysts have predicted anywhere from a late-first all the way down to a third-round pick in exchange for Fields.
I think the closer we get to a decision in Chicago, though, the more likely it is that the price is higher rather than lower.
Hypothetical trade scenario between the Raiders and Bears:
This is simple, yet right along the lines of Fields' rumored trade value.
If a deal like this went down, the Raiders would be rolling into the 2024 campaign with Fields under center and second-year pro Aidan O'Connell backing up the former first-round pick.
Some believe a decision on Chicago's end could come as soon as next week when the NFL Combine kicks off. Until then, we'll have to sit on the edge of our seats with anticipation.