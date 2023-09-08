4 reasonable expectations For the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023 Week 1
Week 1 of NFL football is upon us and that means the Las Vegas Raiders are taking on the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium.
By Daniel Davis
The Las Vegas Raiders are taking on the Denver Broncos and are looking to be 1-0 in the AFC West. The Raiders are looking to capitalize on their additions in the offseason with Jimmy Garoppolo and then bringing back Josh Jacobs on a one-year deal.
This year, the Raiders are coming off a disappointing season where they missed the playoffs and have improved their defensive line by drafting Tyree Wilson. In just a few years the roster has had a massive turnover for the better.
This week, here are four reasonable expectations for the Raiders this week.
4 reasonable expectations for the Raiders in Week 1
Raiders will have 35 minutes time of possession
The Raiders have a team that is set up to keep the ball away from the opposing team. Their offensive line is one of the biggest and propelled Josh Jacobs to one of the best seasons a Raider has had in recent memory.
The Raiders' secondary and linebackers are still the sore spot of the team calling into question what coverages they will use to stop the opposing passing game. To help, the Raiders offense needs to get some long, drawn-out drives to keep the defense off the field. Seeing as how Garoppolo has good experience in the running game, I can see the Raiders winning the TOP battle in Denver.