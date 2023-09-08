4 reasonable expectations For the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023 Week 1
Week 1 of NFL football is upon us and that means the Las Vegas Raiders are taking on the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium.
By Daniel Davis
4 reasonable expectations for the Raiders in Week 1
Josh Jacobs will have 8 first-down runs
Josh Jacobs is one of the best running backs in the NFL if not the best. Jacobs racked up over 2,000 scrimmage yards and has a chance to be one of five players in NFL history to do it more than once in a row.
Jacobs had nearly 100 forced missed tackles according to PFF and was the highest rated back last season. As the Raiders look forward to a new season, the offense needs to focus on longer sustained drives to allow the defense to stay off the field and keep the weakpoint off the field.
Though Jacobs missed mostly all of camp, and all the preseason games, he returned ready to go, and is already familiar with Josh McDaniels's offense. I would expect McDaniels to lean on him in a big way in Week 1, paving the way for what could be an upset victory for the Silver and Black.
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Denver Broncos at 4:25 EST this Sunday.