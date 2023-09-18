3 reasons not to give up on Raiders season (yet)
It was an ugly Week 2, but the Raiders have plenty of time to figure it out
By Ryan Heckman
Maybe we should have seen this coming, but a win is a win and the Las Vegas Raiders entering Week 2 at 1-0 felt good.
The feeling Raider nation had after Week 2? Well, that was remarkably different.
It was a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon, and the Raiders are now left wondering just who they are as a football team. Fortunately, there is plenty of time left this season to make adjustments.
Here are three reasons why Raiders fans shouldn't give up on the season just yet.
1. Josh Jacobs will hit his stride
Through two games, running back Josh Jacobs hasn't quite lived up to what he had demanded during his holdout. But, it hasn't entirely been his fault. Jacobs ended with -2 rushing yards against the Bills in Week 2, though, and that type of performance is alarming.
Following the historically-bad performance by Jacobs against the Bills, head coach Josh McDaniels had a lot to say, but this stuck out:
"I thought a lot of times, we couldn't even get him to the line of scrimmage without being touched. So, again, I take responsibility for all of that and I'm going to have to do a better job of figuring out what we need to do to get JJ going."
It's obvious that the Raiders' offensive line has to do a better job blocking for Jacobs, and at this point, it can't really get much worse, can it? For right now, I'm trusting McDaniels and his staff to make the necessary changes in order to get Jacobs back to where he should be.