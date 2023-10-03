4 Davante Adams trades that will give Raiders max value
Speculation continues to rise about the Raiders possibly trading Davante Adams
By Ryan Heckman
A week ago, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams made his feelings crystal clear: he doesn't want to wait around.
The Raiders are now 1-3 after dropping their third game in a row, and although the season is still young, he has to know this team likely isn't competing for a championship soon.
If Adams wants out of Las Vegas, there are a good amount of teams that would be interested and a few that make sense. Should the Raiders look at dealing Adams, these four deals could get them maximum value in return.
Trade Number 1: The Raiders send Davante Adams to the New England Patriots
Bleacher Report's Ryan Fowler mentioned, in the above linked article, that the Patriots are one team that should call about Adams. Now, they have some serious questions at quarterback with Mac Jones looking like anything but the answer. However, dealing for Adams could help right the ship for whomever ends up being their long-term quarterback.
Because the Patriots probably won't finish higher than middle of the pack, even with Adams, the Raiders get a fairly valuable first rounder in this deal. They will also receive a third rounder next year and a seventh-round pick in 2025.
Remember, when Adams was dealt to Vegas, the Raiders gave up a first and second-round selection to Green Bay. A little over a season removed from that deal, you'd figure the Raiders could get something just under that type of return.