4 pass rushers the Raiders could trade for to help save the season
The latest report says Las Vegas could be checking on the pass rusher market before the trade deadline
By Ryan Heckman
The season is far from over, even though the Las Vegas Raiders have more questions than answers at this point. With the departure of Chandler Jones, one of the biggest questions remains at pass rusher, where the Raiders need some help.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Raiders could be looking at adding a pass rusher to pair with Maxx Crosby before the deadline.
"Multiple teams believe the Raiders are looking for pass-rush help. The loss of Chandler Jones placed the defensive front in flux. Maxx Crosby has 5.5 sacks yet no other Raider has more than one," Fowler wrote.
With that in mind, let's check in on some available names as the October 31 deadline approaches.
1. Josh Uche, Patriots
Isn't it nice, as Raiders fans, to see the New England Patriots suffering in so much misery this season? For years, the Patriots were kings of the AFC. The Raiders had their fair share of run-ins with Tom Brady. But now? Bill Belichick looks completely lost.
One name the Patriots could part with at the deadline is pass rusher Josh Uche, who is in the final year of his contract. Last season, Uche broke out with 11.5 sacks while playing under 40 percent of defensive snaps. For that reason, Patriots fans wondered whether the team should have extended him prior to the start of this season.
Instead, Uche is playing on the final year of his deal. If the Raiders found a way to land him and were able to extend him next to Crosby, that would give them the formidable duo they thought they were getting when Jones was still here.