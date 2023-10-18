Raiders Rumors: 4 AFC West trades that need to happen before the deadline
The AFC West could end up being one of the most active divisions at the trade deadline
By Ryan Heckman
In a matter of days, the NFL trade deadline will pass and teams like the Las Vegas Raiders could look drastically different.
October 31 is the day, but will the Raiders be sellers? At 3-3, they are currently still well within the playoff picture. But, they do face a lot of unknowns.
As for the rest of the AFC West, we could also see some major deals go down, with some teams buying and others selling. These four deals are ones we would think make a lot of sense for all four division rivals.
Trade Number 1: The Chargers shore up their pass defense
The first trade that makes a lot of sense within this division is if the Los Angeles Chargers go out and trade for Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson. For a while now, Johnson has been a hot trade candidate popping up in rumors. We're not sure if the Bears will choose to hang onto him, and he's in the last year of his rookie contract, so things are up in the air.
If the Bears really do move on from Johnson and choose to go full-on rebuild as a franchise, making more than just this move, you can bet they'd also look at moving on from Justin Fields -- but that's a story for a different day.
Here, the Chargers find a way to shore up their pass defense, which currently ranks dead last in the NFL. Through six weeks, Los Angeles is giving up 289.0 yards per game through the air. Pairing Johnson next to Asante Samuel Jr. would give the Chargers a more formidable duo in the secondary.
Johnson is having the best year of his career, thus far, and is currently one of Pro Football Focus' top-10 graded cornerbacks in the league.