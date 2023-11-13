10 quarterbacks who could be the Raiders' starter in 2024
Don't let the mini win streak fool you, these Raiders are far from a finished product.
By Ryan Heckman
Don't look now, but the Las Vegas Raiders have won two games in a row and are 5-5 after a gutsy win over the Jets. They are far from being out of the playoff picture, mathematically, at least.
Raiders fans know good and well, though, that this team won't make any noise in the playoffs. One of the biggest reasons why? Quarterback.
The Raiders have a quarterback problem, even though they have a couple of guys who have been borderline starter-worthy on the roster.
Next year, though, could look different. Let's take a gander at 10 different options the Raiders might have to start the season under center.
1. Aidan O'Connell
Rookie Aidan O'Connell has shown some things as a rookie, but no one is ready to crown him the future of this franchise. Another year or so of development and competition, at the very least, is needed to make a real decision here.
O'Connell isn't going anywhere, but the question next offseason will become whether he's a starter or a backup, depending on what the team does at quarterback.
2. Jimmy Garoppolo
Obviously, a very likely scenario is that Garoppolo is the team's starting quarterback next year. If he is cut in 2024, the Raiders essentially save no money but break even. His cap number is right around $28 million, and that's also his dead cap number.
Chances are, Garoppolo will be around for one more season. Although, depending on who is the team's head coach next year, Las Vegas very well could cut ties and completely strip this thing down.