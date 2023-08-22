3 spicy trades Raiders should offer for Jonathan Taylor
Could Las Vegas make a move for Jonathan Taylor?
By Ryan Heckman
Monday afternoon, the NFL world received news that star running back Jonathan Taylor has been granted permission to seek a trade from the Indianapolis Colts. Of course, that begs the question for every team: should they make a move? What about the Las Vegas Raiders as a potential landing spot?
It's a tricky situation for Las Vegas, who has a running back conundrum of their own with Josh Jacobs. But, with Jacobs being a year older and having more wear and tear on his tires, maybe it's not such a bad idea to look into.
Look, Jacobs is a very good back. But, this is the type of move you make if you're a team looking to turn things around. Taylor is simply a special back. When he's at his best and healthy, Taylor looks like the best pure running back in football. The explosiveness and big-play ability is there and available on every snap.
Let's say the Raiders see more potential in extending Taylor and want to make a move. How would that look?
Trade Number 1: The Raiders deal a trio of draft picks for Jonathan Taylor
This deal would certainly not be the last trade the Raiders made, as they'd then have to find a way to move on from Jacobs, which could also be tricky because he is under the franchise tag.
For the Raiders, this gives their offense an edge. It tells the fan base that they're immediately in on competing. Giving up three draft picks is a lot, but the possibilities with Taylor and a guy like Davante Adams on that offense is too good to pass up.
If these three picks aren't enough, maybe one of the next packages would suffice.