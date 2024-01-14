4 teams that should trade for Maxx Crosby if the Raiders don't hire Antonio Pierce
If the Raiders make the wrong move in Crosby's eyes, he could be on the move.
By Ryan Heckman
With a few other teams making decisions in regards to their head coaching situations this last week, the Las Vegas Raiders have yet to make one of their own.
Interim head coach Antonio Pierce has the support of his locker room. The players have made it crystal clear they want him to stay.
In fact, star pass rusher Maxx Crosby is said to want out of Las Vegas if Pierce isn't back for the 2024 season, according to a recent report.
Should the Raiders bring in a different head coach outside of Pierce, and Crosby requests a trade, these four teams could be ideal landing spots for the 26-year-old.
1. Carolina Panthers
The Panthers might have to do some configuring, cap-wise, but this is a team that finished dead last in sacks with just 27 on the season. They could be losing Brian Burns to free agency, barring a new contract getting done or the franchise tag used.
Needless to say, Carolina has to find some help in their pass rush. Crosby would be just the ticket, especially for a team that boasts an underrated defense, overall. Carolina may have finished with the league's worst record, but their defense was no. 4 in yards allowed. This is not a bad defense, moreso just a unit that was highly impacted by a bad offense.
Get Crosby in Carolina and this defense only becomes better.