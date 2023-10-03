4 trade destinations Raiders fans would hate for Davante Adams
We don't want to see Davante Adams land on one of these teams
By Ryan Heckman
Things have gone from fine, to bad, to worse for the Las Vegas Raiders. Now losers of three games in a row, a bizarre Chandler Jones situation, and questions at quarterback, the Raiders are searching for answers.
One domino that might fall soon is if wide receiver Davante Adams is traded. That has been one of the rumors as of late, and the Raiders very well might choose to trade the All Pro.
He has been unhappy with the direction of the team and made it clear he cannot "wait around" for them to figure it out. He wants to win.
Now, if he is traded, Raiders fans would be apprecaitive if he didn't go to one of these four organizations.
1. Buffalo Bills
After getting off to a 1-0 start, it was Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills where the wheels started to fall off for the Raiders. That 38-10 drubbing by the Bills was the start of this snowball that doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon.
Raiders fans obviously aren't too fond of any AFC contender, as they'd like to be right up there with them. But, seeing the Bills obliterate Las Vegas and then going out and trading for Adams would sting. And, the Bills are also a logical destination; one of the rumored teams that make sense.
Buffalo already has Stefon Diggs, but the wide receivers behind him haven't been as consistent, specifically Gabe Davis. If the Bills paired Diggs and Adams, their offense would be unstoppable. And, it would be all at the fault of this franchise.