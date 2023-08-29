3 trades Raiders should make before Week 1
- A veteran CB
- A multi-talented weapon
- A 2-time All Pro
By Ryan Heckman
Trade Number 2: The Raiders trade for a multi-talented weapon
The Raiders and the running back position have been two terms not comfortably conjoined over the past few weeks, but things seem to be simmering. Josh Jacobs has returned to the team, as we now know, on a deal that could be worth up to $12 million. While all of that sounds good and well, there is still an elephant in the room: Las Vegas' depth at running back is questionable at best.
Zamir White doesn't necessarily look the part, unfortunately, and has a ways to go. If the Raiders truly wanted a change-of-pace back and someone who could take a little pressure off Jacobs, then trading for a guy like Cordarrelle Patterson would be a great idea.
The Falcons are an incredibly run-heavy team which now boasts Bijan Robinson to go along with Tyler Allgeier as a one-two punch. Atlanta's running back depth is actually very good, and Patterson could be a potential trade target for teams around the league not just needing running back help, but a return man.
Patterson is, of course, one of the best return men this league has ever seen. Adding him to this Vegas roster would give the offense a boost and maybe more potential to get creative. But, he would also give them options on special teams, particularly on kick return. At the moment, the Raiders have Deandre Carter and Ameer Abdullah listed as their two main kick returners, but Patterson could be a major upgrade.