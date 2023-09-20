3 unacceptable stats from Raiders 1-1 start
By Ryan Heckman
It has been a weird start to the 2023 campaign in the AFC West. The Kansas City Chiefs began with a home loss on opening night to the Detroit Lions, and now sit tied with the Las Vegas Raiders at 1-1.
Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos are 0-2; one of those is a bit more surprising than the other.
Back to the Raiders, though, who put their chips into Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason in hopes that he'd be able to lead the team further than Derek Carr has in recent years. Thus far, Garoppolo has been mediocre at best.
This Raiders team hasn't necessarily surprised us much, but more so disappointed. Through two weeks, you could dig into a lot of nasty numbers. But, these three stats are more unacceptable than the rest.
1. The Raiders have zero takeaways on defense
One would have thought that going up against the Denver Broncos offense in Week 1 could have resulted in at least one single takeaway for the Raiders' defense. But, to no avail.
Las Vegas finished last in takeaways in 2022, so the way they have begun this season is actually not too surprising. It is simply disappointing. To have zero takeaways through two games, the Raiders should truly feel lucky with having won a game.
Going forward, this team needs to generate takeaways, especially if their offense is going to struggle as much as it has. The defense has to do whatever it can to help them out on that side of the ball.