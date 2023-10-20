Las Vegas Raiders will beat the Chicago Bears in 2023 Week 7, and here is why
The Las Vegas Raiders take on Chicago in Week 7, and here is why they will come away with the victory on the road in the early window.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders will make an effort to get the ball to Davante Adams
One of the biggest stories after the win against the Patriots was not the Raiders moving to .500, but the feelings of Davante Adams. Uncharacteristically, Adams left the stadium without speaking to the media, and his comments to the media this week sounded like he wants to do what he came here to do, and that is to catch footballs and help the team win.
Adams has been the ultimate competitor and professional since putting on the Silver and Black, and he is right, the team has to do a better job getting him the football. The problem is, Jimmy Garoppolo is awful at pushing the ball down the field, which is why starting someone else on Sunday is likely a good thing for No. 17.
The talented wide receiver played the beginning of his Hall of Fame career in the NFC North with the Green Bay Packers, so he is very familiar with the Chicago Bears. He has feasted on Bears defenses in the past, and with the Raiders making it a priority to get him the ball on Sunday, I believe he will be unstoppable.