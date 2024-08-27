Latest Davante Adams trade prediction is easily the worst one yet for Raiders
Maybe once the regular season arrives and there's actual football to talk about, Davante Adams won't get traded on the internet every single day. I don't think that's the case, but maybe! The world won't rest until Adams is a New York Jet, and despite the final glorious days of summer slipping away from us as we speak, everyone's focused on staying Logged On until an Adams move finally happens. Someone has to stick up for the little guy – which, in this case, is the billion dollar NFL franchise located in Las Vegas.
We are unfortunately back with another Adams-to-the-Jets idea, and I won't lie to you, this one's a doozy. Imagine the worst fantasy football trade idea you've ever gotten, but published on Bleacher Report. The folks at B/R are back with one trade idea for every NFL team before the season starts, which is definitely different from one roster move every NFL team should make before the season starts. The result's the same, of course, but B/R is all about process over results – that's why they're the analytics darlings of the aggregation game.
B/R thinks the Raiders should send Adams to the Jets for two draft picks
Jets receive: WR Davante Adams
Raiders receive: 2025 second-round pick, 2025 third-round pick
"Reuniting Rodgers with Davante Adams, his No. 1 target for much of his tenure with the Green Bay Packers, would push the Jets over the edge and make their offense borderline unstoppable ... Although the Jets would likely have to give up some serious assets to land Adams, the picks they would be giving up would be more than worth it if it results in the team's first Lombardi Trophy in more than five decades."
The same article also has the Raiders trading for Bears backup QB Tyson Bagent, so I guess it's not actually one move every team should make. If I know one thing about the Raiders roster, it's that they don't really need an All-Pro wide receiver, but could definitely benefit from a third backup QB. That's how you win in the modern NFL. B/R's not afraid to be bold, and I salute them for it.