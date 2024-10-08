Latest Davante Adams trade rumor paints bleak picture for the Raiders
Here we are, once again, talking about trading Davante Adams. It's not really all that different from the last time we were all here talking about trading Davante Adams, except for the fact that now things feel worse. The Instagram Drama Turned Real Crisis continues on, trampling every single ounce of good Raiders vibe in its path. There was a brief Maxx Crosby-Pat McAfee beef that was a nice little distraction for a bit, but Monday morning (kinda) brought more Adams rumors, so here we are. The bad news is that said latest report looks terrible for the Raiders. The good news is that this blog is almost over.
For the entirety of the Adams Trade Saga, one of the big mysteries has been compensation. In fact, considering he's 100,000,000,000% going to the Jets, I'd argue the only mystery has been compensation. He's a borderline Hall of Famer still on the backend of his prime, but he'll turn 32 this season, and teams aren't really in the business of knee-capping their future for a 32 year old wide receiver. Insiders have pointed to the Bears' Keenan Allen trade this summer as the appropriate blueprint, which would mean one (1) single mid-round pick. And according to Jordan Schultz, any hopes of a franchise-changing return should, uh, be tempered.
No NFL team is even remotely interested in the Raiders' terms for Davante Adams
If I were another NFL team's GM (which secretly, I am), I too would also have no interest in giving the Raiders a second round pick *and* paying all of Adams' rather large salary. In that sense, I get it. In every other sense, I just kinda feel an all-encompassing sadness. The Raiders are absolutely going to get fleeced for a star that actively wanted to play – and at one point, finish his career – with them. Adams was supposed to be the reliable vet that ushered in the next great Raiders franchise quarterback, and now he's just going to go revitalize the Jets' season. Meanwhile, the Raiders will be deciding whether Gardner Minshew or Aidan O'Connell is more likely to beat the Chiefs.
But hey, that 4th round pick will make it all better! And who cares if the Raiders have to pay Adams to play for another team. It's just money!!! Tom Telesco's playing chess while the rest of the league plays football.