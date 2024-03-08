3 reasons the latest Russell Wilson rumors are good news for the Raiders
Could Russ be cooking in Las Vegas pretty soon?
By Ryan Heckman
One of the latest rumors to impact the Las Vegas Raiders prior to this year's start of NFL free agency might wind up as a case of sweet revenge.
The Denver Broncos recently announced the official release of quarterback Russell Wilson, a move which will hit them with a total of $85 million in dead money -- a record number. It didn't work out in Denver after just two seasons, so Wilson is now on a mission to find his next team.
Already, it's been rumored that the Raiders are a team of interest to Wilson, and that he's also being told he should sign with Vegas by those close to him.
With these rumors swirling and Wilson likely to make a decision soon, we look at some of the benefits to a potential signing with the Raiders.
1. Wilson likely comes cheap
A key to Wilson's free agency tour is now the ability to sign with another team on a relatively cheap deal. Because of the financial implications from his release in Denver, Wilson now becomes a candidate for a minimal contract. The Broncos will be paying him $39 million in 2024, and that allows another team to sign him on the cheap.
The Raiders have the 12th-most salary cap space in the league, right now, at just over $41 million to spend. With other needs on this roster, the Raiders would be able to allocate money toward filling those holes rather than the glaring need at quarterback.
Las Vegas could use some help along the offensive line, the defensive line, within their secondary and even in the back field with the likely exit of free agent Josh Jacobs.