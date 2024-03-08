Latest Russell Wilson update for Raiders sounds like sweet revenge
The former Broncos QB could be facing his old team twice a year.
By Ryan Heckman
Just a couple of days ago, the Las Vegas Raiders saw a division rival make a monumental decision stemming from a historically-bad trade.
The Denver Broncos officially announced the release of quarterback Russell Wilson, after playing just two years with the team and, believe it or not, before his extension even kicked in with Denver.
In doing so, the Broncos will eat $85 million in dead money. As if that wasn't enough for Raiders fans to laugh at, the Broncos are now without a plan at quarterback and Las Vegas might just wind up with Wilson.
For a little while now, Wilson has been merely an idea for Raiders fans when he was ultimately to be released. Now, it appears that Wilson, indeed, could be on his way to the silver and black. Cecil Lammey of DenverSports.com dropped this nugget on us Thursday night.
Russell Wilson being advised to sign with the Raiders sounds a whole lot like a vendetta in the making.
So, Wilson is not only interested in signing with Las Vegas, but he's being advised to do so from those in his circle. That sure is telling.
In Wilson's eyes, though, Las Vegas could be a great spot. He'd come in having two strong options to throw to in Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers, with the former obviously being one of the best in the league.
He'd solve a major problem for the Raiders, who might not have a better option, especially in the 2024 NFL Draft where they own the no. 13 pick. Instead of having to sacrifice a bunch of draft capital to move up and take one of the top prospects this year, Las Vegas would get their solution in a 9-time Pro Bowler.
Not to mention, Wilson would likely also come cheap. Because he's being paid $39 million by Denver for 2024, he'd be able to sign for a minimal deal wherever he ends up. That means the Raiders could bring him in for next to nothing and have a proven commodity under center with the means to spend on other positions in free agency.
What do you think? Should the Raiders make this happen?