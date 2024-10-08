Maxx Crosby calls out Pat McAfee show for misleading Raiders rumors
If you can believe it, there's some new drama surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders. At least it's not about Davante Adams?
Things are bleak in Vegas after Week 5. The Raiders were thoroughly outclassed in their blowout loss in Denver on Sunday – one that ended with Gardner Minshew getting benched for the second time in a month. Denver put 34 points up on a defense that was supposed to be one of the league's best, and things are just generally a big ol' mess right now.
It's clear that the the noise is starting to weigh on players, as evident by Maxx Crosby's postgame locker room comments. The Raiders' star pass rusher had some candid comments about the Adams saga, but also hit on a couple other points of contention. One of those, interestingly enough, was pointed at Pat McAfee's show. Crosby was none too happy with how the show was discussing his ankle injury and the Raiders' trade situation all week, and let everyone know.
Maxx Crosby goes after 'clowns' on Pat McAfee show for spreading rumors
"And then I've got to hear these clowns that are talking online," he said. "And they're talking on the Pat McAfee show saying something's going on, and they're speaking for me, saying I should be on the sideline when I've got a high ankle sprain, you know what I mean? These clowns are sitting on a couch talking about what I should be doing ... these guys know I would take a bullet for them, every one in this locker room. You've got clowns online and they get one day a week to go on Pat McAfee's show and talking about what we should do, when you're a GM for one year. It's embarrassing."
For some context: this seems to be a dig more at Michael Lombardi, who goes on TV to talk football sometimes but mostly just remind everyone that he was a GM at one point. Last week, while on McAfee's show, Lombardi took a few Mike Lombardi Leaps Of Judgement and implied that Crosby was looking for a way out of Vegas as well, based on Crosby's sideline body language; it was exactly the type of pointless soundbite masquerading as insider info that a social media team dreams of. You can understand Crosby's frustration at the idea that *Mike Lombardi* has the inside scoop on Crosby's feelings, and why it'd reach a boil after another rough Raiders loss.
"Don't start rumors about Maxx Crosby" seems like such an easy task to cross of your daily to-do list, but I guess not? But it got a wonderful video of Crosby calling him a clown, so we sorta have to thank him for it too.