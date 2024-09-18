Maxx Crosby earns NFL Honor after Week 2 performance
By Levi Dombro
Maxx Crosby was everywhere on Sunday, earning him the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season.
Not only did he stuff the stat sheet in Baltimore last week, but his impact was immeasurable. Crosby's play led the Las Vegas Raiders to a crucial road victory against an AFC opponent and brought them back to .500 on the season.
He played every snap of the game on Sunday, recording six tackles (five solo), 2.0 sacks, four TFL, two QB hits and a pass deflection. His solo tackle numbers led all defensive linemen in Week 2, and his four tackles for loss were the most among all AFC players.
Not only is this the fifth time that Crosby has taken home the AFC Defensive Player of the Week Award, but it is the second time he has won it while facing the Baltimore Ravens. In the 2021 season opener in Las Vegas, Maxx Crosby was able to earn the award after another 2.0 sack performance, among other impressive numbers.
Crosby has Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' number, and he showed why he is arguably the best pass rusher in the league again on Sunday.
His fifth AFC Defensive Player of the Week Award is the most in Raiders franchise history.
The Condor has situated himself well to be an early frontrunner for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award. But for right now, he and the rest of the Raiders defense need to take things one week at a time.
It will start by bringing the same energy to Allegiant Stadium in their home opener on Sunday where they'll take on the 0-2 Carolina Panthers.