Mina Kimes' wild Raiders QB trade idea would make them Super Bowl contenders
It is a GOOD time to be a fan of the Las Vegas Raiders. No one had a better win in Week 2 than the Raiders, who went into Baltimore and let everyone know just what they thought of being 10-point underdogs in an NFL game. And while every NFL season features a wonky Septemeber game or two, the Raiders proved to people that they may not be the best team in the AFC West, but they're definitely not the worst.
Their ceiling is still about as high as Gardner Minshew can take them, though, and we've seen how far Minshew can take a team. Getting QB1 on the roster will presumably be the top priority for Tom Telesco and Antonio Pierce this offseason, but *drum roll* what if I told you they didn't have to wait so long? What if they could trade for a quarterback this season and easily win the Super Bowl? Would that interest you?
RELATED: It only took two weeks for Gronk to give Brock Bowers the ultimate compliment
It'd interest Mina Kimes, who was on NFL Live yesterday talking about the Rams and Stafford's current predicament. Three of the Raiders starting lineman and their two best receivers are on IL, and it sure seems like the Rams' season is kinda already shot. That led the NFL Live crew to talk about Stafford's options, and they kicked around the idea of trading him. That's when Kimes had the best idea in the history of NFL Live, and possible of ESPN as a whole.
Matt Stafford and the Raiders make all the sense in the world
"If [the Rams] were to make that decision, ok, what teams are we talking about," Kimes said. "I'm going to pitch one to you guys. The Raiders? Watching them these first two weeks, that is a very good defense. Davante Adams is still one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Brock Bowers looks like a Dude. I'm just throwing it out there."
Yes! Thank you! What a reasonable idea. I'm sorry Gardner Minshew but you are not Matt Stafford, and that's just how life goes. I don't really see any world where the Rams trade Stafford because their first two weeks went terribly, but if they do, it would be Tom Telesco's moment. No amount of Minshew Magic is worth passing on the opportunity to get an actually good quarterback. Now we just need Kimes to go on NFL Live every day and repeat the same thing over and over again until it happens.