NFL analyst suggests that Davante Adams may be done playing for the Raiders
We've got a live one!
Stop what you're doing: there's a new Davante Adams trade rumor out there. It's already gone a little bit viral – at least enough for Antonio Pierce to see it and like it. This new goss says that Davante Adams is DONE with the Raiders, and we've all seen the last of him playing in Silver and Black. How juicy! I bet you can guess what team this rumor has Adams going to!
The latest comes from Michael Fabiano, who works for Sports Illustrated as a Fantasy Football Advice Giver. It's good work if you can get it. Fabiano took time away from Fantasy Football, and giving advice about Fantasy Football, to casually reveal that he's heard an Adams trade is all-but-done, and that there's no hope for any Raiders fan. The entire video is below, which you absolutely can watch if you really want to. But, you know, you also don't have to.
SI reporter claims he's hearing that Davante Adams is done with the Raiders
"Do not be surprised if Davante Adams has already played his last snap with the Raiders," he said. "I've got little birds all over. Sometimes I'm like Varys. Some of my little birds out there are suggesting that to me that there's a chance he doesn't play another down for the Raiders, and that he could have played yesterday, but the Raiders are looking to deal him because they think they could get some value for him. And they know they're going nowhere this year, especially with the quarterback situation they have right now. And I know there will be no shortage of teams that will be looking to try and aquire him, and I'm guessing the number one team on that list is the New York Jets."
Yeah, I don't super buy this. Here's a "Senior Fantasy Analyst" for Sports Illustrated having the biggest scoop of the NFL season so far? And it's randomly about the Raiders? Anyone who gleefully calls his sources "little birds" and compares himself to a Game of Thrones character in the middle of reporting something should probably be held at arm's length. And shocker! He thinks it'll be the Jets that end up making the trade! Groundbreaking stuff. Statements like "If the Raiders get what they want in a trade for Adams, he's going to be gone," sound really good until you realize he's literally just saying "if the Raiders agree to terms on a trade, they'll trade." But who knows, maybe the "little birds" of a Fantasy Football Analyst are right.