Antonio Pierce stirs the Davante Adams trade rumors pot with social media activity
By Mike Luciano
The Las Vegas Raiders might be better than they were last year, but all signs point to Antonio Pierce's team not being good enough to make some noise in the playoffs and finally shake off the trade rumors surrounding wide receiver Davante Adams.
Adams is a veteran chasing a championship, and he isn't going to do that on a team that is currently in the middle of a Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell quarterback battle and looking for their QB of the future. A trade seemingly would make sense for both parties, even if neither wants to admit that such a move could happen soon.
While both sides have seemingly put on their happy faces in the last few months as the season gets underway, is there something a bit more complex going on beneath the surface? Pierce's latest social media activity could be a hint at trade winds blowing.
Sports Illustrated posted a photo of Adams and a mention of Michael Fabiano's latest rumor drop hinting No. 17 may have played his last snap with the Raiders. In a shocking turn of events, Pierce liked the post. Is this a slip of the thumb, or is something more serious at play?
Antonio Pierce likes Instagram post hinting at Raiders-Davante Adams trade
Adams has been one of the best receivers in the league since he came to Las Vegas. Adams led the league in touchdowns alongside Fresno State teammate Derek Carr in 2022 and still topped 1,100 yards despite the complete mess that was the 2023 season.
Adams has averaged six catches and 70 yards per game through his first three games with Vegas this season. However, this team is not ready to compete for a Super Bowl, and Adams himself may be running out of time to get himself a ring. Pierce seems to be all-in on pressing the big red rebuild button.
While the Jets have long been considered a trade partner after acquiring Aaron Rodgers, the play of their other skill position players and lack of financial flexibility makes that tough. The Chiefs are in the market for a receiver, but there's no way Tom Telesco would trade him in the division. Who could give up a boatload of assets for him?
In the best-case scenario, Pierce was just mindlessly swiping through Instagram and accidentally pressed the like button. We've all done that once or twice. In the worst-case scenario, Pierce loudly endorsed a move that would kick Adams out of town.