NFL Bye Week Schedule 2023: When are the Las Vegas Raiders off?
By Brad Weiss
The 2023 NFL schedule was released on Thursday, and for the Las Vegas Raiders, the task ahead of them is pretty daunting. Not only do they play three solid to elite teams in their own division in the Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Denver Broncos, but solid matchups await them outside of the AFC West.
For the 2023 Raiders, the goal is simple, and that is to build on what was a disappointing 2022 NFL season. Coming off a playoff berth the year before, and doing a nice job stacking talent in the offseason, the Silver and Black went into the 2022 campaign as a sleeper pick to make a deep run in the playoffs.
Now, going into 2023, the Raiders will need to get off to a fast start, though trouble awaits, as they head to Denver and Buffalo to kick off the 2023 campaign. With the schedule released, when will the Silver and Black get a rest throughout the 18-week NFL season?
The Las Vegas Raiders will have their bye in Week 13
The Raiders bye week comes in Week 13 this season, and it could not come at a better time. Las Vegas will battle it out against the Detroit Lions in primetime in Week 8, folllowed by home games against both teams that play their games in New Jersey, the New York Giants and Jets.
The Jets matchup is a primetime event as well, as it is a Sunday Night Football game, before the Raiders head to South Beach to take on Miami. Right before the bye week, Las Vegas welcomes in the Kansas City Chiefs, so the rest will certainly be needed at that point.
Las Vegas did a good job filling some of the holes on their roster this offseason, especially in the secondary, which could be a very improved unit when all is said and done. Improving on a six-win season should not be hard for Josh McDaniels and his staff, but the real question is whether or not all the new faces can improve this team's luck in 2023 and beyond.