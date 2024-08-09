NFL insider compares Raiders wide receiver to Tyreek Hill
It gets kinda lost in all the QB conversation, but the Raiders' group of skill players heading into this season looks pretty nice. You can do much worse than Jakobi Meyers and Michael Mayer as second options, and if Luke Getsy can find a way to run the ball even somewhat well, they'll be cooking. At least that's what you're allowed to convince yourself of in early August.
And according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Raiders' offense may even be deeper than that. In his latest roundup of mailbag questions that are now actually just tweets, Breer has some glowing words for Raiders second-year receiver Tre Tucker. When asked about players who he thinks are flying under the radar ahead of breakthough 2024 seasons, Breer listed Tucker among six other guys across the league. He then made the comparison that everyone makes while warning us to not listen when people make the comparison that he just made.
Tre Tucker's speed is already getting people's attention
"A lot of fast guys have been compared to Tyreek Hill in the past few years, so take this with a grain of salt. Whether or not he’s that good, it sounds like a lot of opportunity is coming his way."
I guess I'll just ignore all the hedging and focus on the fact that it sounds like there's a lot of opportunity coming his way. That's fun. His rookie season (19 receptions, 333 yards, 34% of the offensive snaps) was a good-but-not-great start for 2023's 3rd round pick, though he did have three of his best four games of the year over the final month of the season. And while it doesn't sound like Tucker's had the most inspiring training camp so far, whatever, who cares; everyone knows that bad training camps don't mean anything and good training camps do.