NFL insider reveals a Davante Adams trade may only be a matter of time
By Ryan Heckman
Wait a minute ... moments after a Week 4 win and this is what we're talking about? The Las Vegas Raiders couldn't even enjoy their win for more than an hour before one NFL insider started adding fuel on a fire that's been long burning.
Wide receiver Davante Adams sat out the Raiders' Week 4 contest against the Cleveland Browns due to a hamstring injury he suffered on Thursday of last week, but he was still in the headlines after this game.
On NBC's Football Night in America, insider Mike Florio spoke on Adams' injury and future when touching on the Raiders' win over Cleveland.
Florio noted Adams' salary being a big reason why Las Vegas could be ready to move on from the wide receiver, but gave another obvious reason as to why the Raiders would trade him:
“Next year, his salary spikes to $35.64 million…keep an ear open for chatter pointing to a possible Davante Adams trade in the next five weeks, unless the Raiders emerge as clear contenders between now and then," Florio said.
It's funny to hear Florio mention the seemingly-slim possibility of the Raiders becoming a contender just moments after they win a game. But, the win over Cleveland wasn't exactly a runaway victory. It was sloppy, ugly and flat-out hard to watch at times.
So, it's fair to mention the idea that the Raiders might not be "clear" contenders in the words of Florio.
The Raiders should trade Davante Adams as soon as they are able
As much as we want to believe Adams loves the Raiders and also believe that he hasn't formally requested a trade, this is looking more and more like a story where a certain relationship is going to come to an end. It's only a matter of time.
This is one of those "everybody sees it except you" type of situations.
The Raiders should move on from Adams as soon as they can; specifically, as soon as Adams would be able to pass a physical with his new team after coming back from this hamstring injury.
Adams is going to turn 32 years old in December. As good as he's been when on the field, he and the Raiders are not exactly a match made in heaven -- at least, not anymore. Vegas doesn't have a quarterback figured out long-term, therefore the team is probably not going to compete for a Super Bowl anytime soon.
With Adams' salary spiking next year, that's not a contract the Raiders want to absorb while they're trying to figure out an identity on offense. Without a clear-cut answer at quarterback, Adams not only deserves better, but more than likely longs for better.
This is a topic that's not going away. Adams has been the subject of trade rumors for quite a while now; in fact, ever since the departure of Derek Carr, this is what's been a never-ending story.
Adams is as good as gone. It's only a matter of time, and we need to start accepting that fact.