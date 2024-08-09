One AFC West rival's QB situation may actually be more bleak than the Raiders'
It's a new day in Las Vegas.
For too long, Raiders fans have heard about how miserable their QB situation is. All summer they've been constantly reminded of tiny semantic details like how Gardner Minshew is "not very good," and Aidan O'Connell "may be even worse." The Shedeur Sanders mock drafts have already been written, and the Dak Prescott contract predictions are being written up as we speak. Meanwhile, rumor has it that there's actuall football in a few weeks.
But today is different. Today, the Raiders' QB situation doesn't seem as disastrous anymore. And we can thank the Los Angeles Chargers for that. They always deliver when we need it the most.
Easton Stick's latest quote will (almost) make you appreciate what the Raiders have
Ever since news broke that Justin Herbert was going to miss a not-insignificant amount of training camp with a foot injury, it's been the Easton Stick show in LA. The most important thing to know about the Easton Stick show is that it is NOT going well.
At least, that's according to a report written this week from Fox Sports writer Eric Williams. Williams was recently at a Chargers practice where the Stick-led offense, "appeared mired in mud." The poeticism! The alliteration! You know things are going terribly when reporters break out the big tricks. The best part, though, is this quote from Stick:
"Once the ball is snapped, I can't play like Justin," Stick said. "There are very few people in the world that can do what Justin Herbert does. So after the ball is snapped, we're just playing.
Ooof. He's not wrong, but openly admitting that you can't really hang once the "playing" part of "playing football" starts is certainly a choice. Gardner Minshew would never ever be caught admitting he can't do something on a football field. (Honestly that's like 85% of his problem.)
The Raiders may have two sub-par QBs and no real hope of contending in the AFC West this season, but at least they're not the Chargers. In the NFL, you take the wins where you can get them.