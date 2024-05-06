One Raiders stat proves how disastrous Tom Telesco's 2024 NFL Draft was
The absolute last thing you need on a Monday morning is another article that talks about how awful the Raiders' 2024 NFL strategy was. It's a topic that's been hammered home over and over again since the weekend ended, and it's hard to take too much of the analysis seriously when no one's even stepped on a football field yet. It'd be overkill to write yet another blog about how bad it went.
So don't think of this as a blog that talks about how bad it went. Instead, maybe think of it as a blog that highlights how much room for growth the Raiders have! A black-and-silver lining, even. Because, reader, the latest Draft stat to grace the internet does NOT like what the Raiders did.
One Raiders stat proves how disastrous Telesco's 2024 NFL Draft was
The huge personal insult comes from Twitter user Steven Patton, who tweeted out a graph that has something to do with weighted results and positional value. It's all very official looking, too:
I'm not going to even try and dispute this, because I wouldn't know where to start. And that's less about the fact that there are so many things to be angry about and more about the fact that I simply don't have the first idea what Weighted Position Surplus means. It sounds like something I'd read about on Pro Football Focus, not really understand, and still use in a sentence hoping that no one followed up.
What is obvious, though, is ol' Tom Telesco's spot at 30. Only two GMs came away from the draft with less Weighted Position Surplus, which I guess is a bad thing. Even the Falcons had a better draft. This is what happens when you believe in Gardner Minshew. When the Raiders blow a two-score, second-half lead against the Chiefs next season, just remember that Weighted Position Surplus is probably why.