Perfect on MNF and 2 other bold predictions for Raiders' 2023 schedule
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL schedule is officially out, and looking at the slate for the upcoming campaign, the road is pretty tough if the team hopes to make it back to the playoffs after a one-year hiatus. Last season, Las Vegas struggled through their 17-game season, winning only six games, and being one of the more disappointing teams in the AFC.
In 2023, all team start at 0-0, and while the 2023 offseason was a strong one for second-year general manager Dave Ziegler, questions still remain in terms of the roster. In recent days, the franchise has also had to deal with some unsettling comments by star wide receiver Davante Adams, but hopefully, all will be on the same page as we inch towards the summer months.
This has been an offseason of change for the franchise, and it will be interesting to see how the team plays for Josh McDaniels in his second season at the helm. In his first go-around as an NFL head coach, season No. 2 was cut short with his firing, so hopefully he can have better success this time around.
After diving into the 2023 slate for the Silver and Black, here are a few bold predictions for the upcoming season.