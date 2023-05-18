PFF top-25 under 25 very telling for the Las Vegas Raiders
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders had no players named to the PFF top-25 under 25 list for 2023, but that is only the half of it.
This offseason, Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler has revamped the roster ahead of the 2023 NFL campaign. The Silver and Black released quarterback Derek Carr, traded away Darren Waller, and let plenty of players from the 2022 roster walk in free agency.
Now, as we get ready for the summer months, all eyes will be on the 2023 roster, and which players line up for the Raiders in Week 1 of the 2023 season.
Recently, Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus put together a list of the top-25 players who will be under 25 years of age when the 2023 NFL season kicks off. Unlikely last year, when Maxx Crosby made the list, the Raiders were shut out in 2023, and that is only half the story.
Based on the perimeters of the article, the fact the Raiders were shutout makes sense, as the best player with any NFL experience in this age group is Tre'Von Moehrig, a safety heading into a prove-it season in Year 3. Nate Hobbs is another Raiders veteran that would be included based on his age, but like Moehrig, he took a step back in 2022 as well.
AFC West well-represented in the top-10
Another big issue with this list is the fact that the rest of the AFC West is well-represented in the top-10 of these rankings. Creed Humphrey from Kansas City is the No. 6 ranked player, followed by Patrick Surtain II at No. 7 from Denver, and Rashawn Slater, an offensive tackle for the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 8.
Being the only team without a player on this list just shows how terrible a job the Raiders have done drafting impact players in recent years. In an area where Las Vegas has struggled, the rest of the division has thrived, which is big trouble for the landscape of the division moving forward.
We will see how the new group of Raiders draft picks fare in Year 1, as guys like Tyree Wilson, Michael Mayer, Byron Young, and Jakorian Bennett should have plenty of opportunity to shine as rookies. Maybe next year, when PFF puts this ranking out, the Silver and Black will have some representation, but for now, the young players on this roster need to prove they can consistently play at a high level in the NFL.