Las Vegas Raiders: Can the 2021 class change the negative narrative?
By Brad Weiss
Raiders will lean on 2021 defensive draft picks in 2023
In the second round of the 2021 Draft, the Raiders selected TCU safety Tre'Von Moehrig, widely regarded as a potential first-round talent, and one of the best in the class at his position. Moehrig was outstanding as a rookie for Las Vegas, becoming a cornerstone for their secondary, but the 2022 season was not as kind, as the team moved to a new defensive coordinator in Patrick Graham.
Fellow 2021 draft pick Nate Hobbs, a cornerback who was also outstanding during his rookie season, also struggled in Year 2, a bad sign for a franchise that has lacked elite talent in the secondary for years now. Hobbs and Moehrig will be given every chance to regain their Year 1 form in their second season in Graham's defense, and the hope is, they can do just that.
Also in the 2021 NFL Draft class was Divine Deablo, a player who led the Raiders in tackles last season before being injured after eight games. Deablo racked up 74 combined tackles across those eight games, and with a thin group at the linebacker position going into 2023, he is going to be expected to step into more of a leadership role.