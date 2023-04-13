Raiders 2023 7-round NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas trades down on Day 1, still get franchise QB
231 Jon Gaines IOL | UCLA
Many scouts gave this player a fourth round grade so it's our lucky day that Jon Gaines out of UCLA is available this late in our mock draft. You can never have enough talent and depth on the offensive line and Gaines brings a level of versatility that makes him a very attractive Day 3 selection.
The former Bruin is well built at 6-4 and 303 pounds and played four positions while at UCLA. He started initially as a left guard, played a little bit of center and right tackle, and finished his college career exclusively as a right guard. This versatility allows him to potentially occupy the swing tackle position while also providing depth at all three of the interior positions as well.
There are some concerns about his technique as well as his need to improve his pad level, but these are both things that can be coached up by the Raiders staff.
He graduated in three years and even earned his master’s degree while in school so it's clear he has the intelligence to learn multiple positions in the Josh McDaniels’ offense. This will allow him to potentially contribute right away as the mental learning curve should be quite easy for this young man.