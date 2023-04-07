Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL Mock Draft: David Ziegler executes massive Day 1 trade
The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly looking to trade down from 7th overall and we present a mock draft with that and taking the best player available in mind
We are officially in draft month and in just a few weeks the Las Vegas Raiders will be on the clock in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. The Raiders have been one of the most active teams in free agency but have focused primarily on shoring up depth and addressing major needs.
Last offseason the Raiders were focused on taking big swings in order to compete and they fell quite a bit short of that goal. This year they are focusing on a rebuild and bringing in players that are familiar with Josh McDaniels and his staff.
This mock draft is focused on recent reports and comments from Dave Ziegler where they suggest that he will look to trade down from the 7th overall spot in order to add more pics down the line. This is what the New England Patriots seem to do every year and given Ziegler's Patriots DNA, this report makes sense.
Ziegler and Josh McDaniels also both said they will be focusing on grabbing the best player available rather than drafting for need. In this mock draft, we trade down from the 7th overall spot with a surprising trade partner and focus on grabbing the best player available within reason.
That means we will try not to double up on positions and do something silly like grabbing a running back in the first round. This mock draft was done using the simulator on NFL Mock Draft Database. Let's Jump Right In.