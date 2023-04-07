Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL Mock Draft: David Ziegler executes massive Day 1 trade
Raiders 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Ziegler executes massive Day 1 trade
231 Mekhi Garner CB | LSU
We wrap up this Mock Draft by grabbing a tall and range cornerback in Mekhi Garner out of LSU. Garner measures in at 6-2 and 212 lbs which makes him one of the biggest players at this position with both categories in 96th or higher percentile.
He pairs that size with decent speed at 4.55 seconds and a vertical and broad jump in the top 25%. Garner is a vastly different body type to the other cornerbacks we selected in this mock draft and is a much more physical player at the position.
We expect Garner to make his name on special teams at first and if he shows good instincts, could transition from cornerback to safety where top and speed is not always required. His physicality and ball skills make him an intriguing prospect and is another guy that the Raiders will be betting on production over measurables.