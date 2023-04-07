Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL Mock Draft: David Ziegler executes massive Day 1 trade
220 Viliami Fehoko EDGE | San Jose State
With the 220th overall pick, the Raiders grab a small school Prospect with some great production in Viliami Fehoko out of San Jose State in his last two seasons with the spartans, Fehoko racked up nearly 80 QB hurries and 20 sacks in 23 games.
Fehoko lacks some of the elite athleticism that you look for at the position and his small hands and short wingspan have contributed to his draft stock dropping since the season ended. What the Raiders will be betting on here is his production at the college level, his speed as he ran a 4.7240, and his motor which is excellent.
The Raiders will also be betting on his instincts and versatility as well as the aggression that he plays the position with. He is a great value at this point in the draft and is exactly the type of prospect that you target on day 3.