Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL Mock Draft: David Ziegler executes massive Day 1 trade
117 Tanner McKee QB | Stanford
After trading down from the 7th overall pick, the Raiders miss out on the top quarterback prospects in this year's class. Instead, they grab an intriguing guy in Tanner McKee whose stock seems to be rising every week.
McKee suffered greatly from being on one of the worst Stanford teams in recent memory and his statistics are nothing special as a result. What makes him appealing are his measurables as he looks the type of a prototypical NFL quarterback with some athleticism to boot.
We know that he's a smart guy by virtue of the school that he went to so picking up the McDaniels’ offense shouldn't be too difficult for him and he will get some time to learn under Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer. This is a pick for the future and at the worst the Raiders will get a Dependable backup and at best he becomes the long-term starter at the position.