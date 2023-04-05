Las Vegas Raiders matched to one of draft’s top quarterback by Pro Football Focus
The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot of work to do in terms of their roster heading into the 2023 NFL season. While they have been active in free agency, there are areas of need that still remain, and luckily for them, they hold significant draft capital.
All told, Las Vegas holds not only the No. 7 overall pick this April, but five of the first 109 picks total, this after trading away Darren Waller to the New York Giants. Here, we take a look at what they may do with pick No. 7 overall, and Pro Football Focus has them taking a controversial quarterback on Day 1.
Raiders select Will Levis in latest PFF Mock Draft
Over at Pro Football Focus, Nathan Jahnke and Jonathan Macri took a look at how the first round could shake out this April, as three quarterbacks go within the first four picks. One of the bigger shocks came at pick No. 3, as Arizona held steady with the pick and added Jaxon Smith-Njigba from Ohio State.
There were actually two wideouts picked in the first five selections, as Seattle selected Zay Flowers from Boston College at No. 5 overall. At No. 7, Las Vegas rolled the dice on Kentucky signal-caller Will Levis, who has bombed the pre-draft process, but has as much talent at the position as any other player in this draft class.
The Raiders hosted Levis at the facility on Monday, making him the first of two quarterbacks they will meet with this week. Anthony Richardson will head to Las Vegas for his pre-draft top-30 meeting on Friday, and he is someone the Raiders need to seriously consider bringing in to be their future at the position.
The Raiders taking a quarterback on Day 1 would not come as a shock, but Levis being the pick could cause Raider Nation to riot. Richardson, CJ Stroud, and Bryce Young are far and away the top-3 quarterbacks in this draft class, and if the Raiders are to go anothe route, the focus should be on Tennessee star Hendon Hooker.