Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: 3 players to avoid on Day 1
Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
The Las Vegas Raiders do not have an immediate need at quarterback, after adding Jimmy Garoppolo in free agency, but the quarterback position is always a topic of conversation within Raider Nation. This draft season, CJ Stroud and Bryce Young are the top options at the position, followed by Anthony Richardson, but Kentucky's Will Levis draws a lot of buzz due to his incredible arm talent.
However, Levis has not had a great draft season, and some believe he could tumble in the first round when all is said and done. Las Vegas was reportedly going after the No. 1 overall pick, likely Bryce Young, and have had conversations with Stroud, but avoiding issues on the roster, and picking Levis at No. 7 would be a big mistake by Ziegler.
It is clear that Levis has supreme arm talent, and the odds are that some team is going to select him early in the first round, much like the New York Jets did with Zach Wilson a few drafts back. Young, Stroud or even Richardson would be an excellent addition at No. 7 overall, but Levis is a signal-caller the team should avoid.