Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: 3 players to avoid on Day 1
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
The Las Vegas Raiders did a nice job bolstering the wide receiver room across the last two off-season, bringing in Davante Adams in a trade with Green Bay last off-season, and adding quality veterans the past few months. With Hunter Renfrow still on the roster, that is a position group that is set going into the 2023 NFL Draft, so no need to draft a wideout at No. 7 overall.
Going into the draft, plenty of wide receivers are starting to get incredible buzz, including Ohio State star Jaxon Smith-Njigba. An incredibly talented player, Smith-Njigba could certainly help the Raiders offense in 2023, but Ziegler needs to go into Day 1 looking to bring in a player that can start in 2023, and beyond.
Many mock drafts have Smith-Njigba as a potential top-10 pick, but for a team without a serious need at the position, Las Vegas should shy away, even if he is still available. Tight end is a much bigger need in terms of the Raiders' offense, so trading down and getting Michael Mayer would make more sense than adding Smith-Njigba with such elite draft capital.