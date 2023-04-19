Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: Day 2 haul could be franchise-changing
The Las Vegas Raiders may hold the No. 7 overall pick this April, but the Day 2 haul could be the one that changes the fortunes of the franchise.
The 2023 NFL Draft is a week away, and for the Las Vegas Raiders, this has the potential to be one that changes the fortunes of the franchise for good. The Silver and Black have struggled when it comes to the NFL Draft for years now, doing well after Day 1, but absolutely blowing incredible draft capital in the first round.
This year, the Silver and Black hold the No. 7 overall pick, a selection they could try and trade away, either to go up and get a quarterback, or back and get more draft capital. Based on need, Las Vegas should be more in the business of trading back, as they have more holes to fill than just the quarterback position.
Jimmy Garoppolo may not be the most reliable quarterback in terms of staying healthy, but he is a winner at the NFL level, and if he can stay healthy, provides veteran leadership. Garoppolo was signed to a three-year deal this offseason, and has a relationship with Josh McDaniels, so Las Vegas passing on a Day 1 quarterback would not be the end of the world.
In fact, Day 1 should be used to bolster the defense, before Day 2 brings a wealth of talent that could change the franchise's fortunes for good.
Raiders hold three Day 3 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft
If Las Vegas does trade back on Day 1, you can expect at least a third-round pick in return, giving Dave Ziegler even more draft capital to play with on Day 2. The Raiders have significant issues on the defensive side of the ball, and at certain positions on offense, so the more top-110 picks the team can get, the better.
If Las Vegas moves up on Day 1, you can throw away a few of those Day 2 picks, as it will take a lot to move up from No. 7, all the way to the top-3. That is where they would need to be if they fall in love with one of the top quarterbacks in this year's draft class, and there have been reports that the team could be all-in on CJ Stroud.
Picks No. 38 and 70 need to bring an impact player, and the No. 100 pick, the one they got in the Darren Waller trade, must add someone who can at least come in and challenge for a starting spot in 2023. If Ziegler can land quality talent on Day 2, it clears up a lot of the holes on this roster, and allows Las Vegas to possibly move on from some veterans holding starting jobs right now.
The Day 1 pick is going to be the most scrutinized by the experts, as well as the fans, but it is what the team does on Day 2 that will truly reveal whether or not Ziegler and his staff have had a successful 2023 dr