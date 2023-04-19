Raiders news: What to do with Josh Jacobs and is it CJ Stroud or bust?
The Las Vegas Raiders have a huge decision to make on Josh Jacobs this offseason, and it remains to be seen which way they plan to go.
Last offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders franchise added Dave Ziegler as their general manager, and Josh McDaniels as their head coach. Coming off a playoff season the year before, many expected the Raiders to take another step forward, especially after the trade for All-Pro wide receiver, Davante Adams.
However, one calendar year later, and the roster has been completely blown up, as Ziegler and McDaniels try to put their stamp on the organization. However, some stars remain, including running back Josh Jacobs, but for how long will that be the case.
During the 2022 offseason, Ziegler and his staff declined Jacobs's fifth-year option, and then proceeded to play him in the Hall of Fame Game. That must have put a chip on Jacobs's shoulder, as the running back went on to lead the NFL in rushing and all-purpose yards, establishing himself as one of the best young backs in the game.
Now, Ziegler and McDaniels have an even bigger decision to make regarding the 25-year old feature back, as they have placed the franchise tag on him in hopes of getting a long-term deal done. Jacobs is still young enough to strike a new deal, but he has been the subject of trade rumors, and did not attend the team's voluntary workouts this week.
For Ziegler, the time is now to either trade him away in hopes of getting some more draft capital, or give him his new contract, so keep an eye on that situation as we inch towards the draft.
Raiders only in on CJ Stroud?
Recently, the talented Paul Kasabian from Bleacher Report put out a piece that stated the Silver and Black are only in on CJ Stroud in terms of this year's quarterback class. Stroud, the standout signal-caller from Ohio State, is likely going to be one of the first players off the board this April, so moving up from No. 7 would have to happen in order for Las Vegas to get him.
In our latest 4-round mock draft, we had the Las Vegas Raiders waiting until pick No. 100 to get a quarterback, bringing in Tanner McKee from Stanford. You have to think that if the franchise misses out on Stroud, or possibly even Bryce Young or Anthony Richardson, they will wait until after Day 1 to bring in a possible franchise quarterback to back-up Jimmy Garoppolo in 2023.