Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: Jason Willis's Top-8 Quarterback Rankings
With less than a month to go until the 2023 NFL Draft, the quarterback position is once again the biggest storyline, and the Las Vegas Raiders are certain to be a part of the process. Currently, the first round is expected to feature no less than four passers, all of which could go inside the top ten.
Slated to pick seventh overall, the Las Vegas Raiders are expected to be players in the quarterback market. Despite, the signings of Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer, they have visits lined up with nearly all of the drafts' top passers.
If the Raiders do take a quarterback in the first round, it will be the highest they've taken a player at the position since 2014.
In the 2023 class, teams will certainly have wildly different grades for these players. While every quarterback in the top four could have a long and successful NFL career, they will accomplish this in much different ways.
As such, while this class will certainly be debated for years, the correct landing spot will be crucial for all of these players. Regardless, this year's class is far and away better than the one we had in 2022. With just one first-round quarterback last year, there wasn't much in the way of excitement.
While many quarterbacks are likely to be selected in this years draft, this is how I rank the top eight guys in the class.