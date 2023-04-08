Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: Jason Willis's Top-8 Quarterback Rankings
Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: Jason Willis's Top-8 Quarterback Rankings
4. Will Levis
Perhaps the most divisive player in this year's class, Will Levis would likely be the number one overall pick ten years ago. A tall, athletic quarterback with a big arm, he no doubt has fans in the NFL. This coupled with his unique personality makes him one of the class's most interesting players.
As mentioned, Levis is clearly gifted physically. His natural arm strength is abundantly clear and he hits 60+ yard passes with relative ease. His release is quick as well and he has smooth mechanics throughout his game. On the ground, his legs can be a weapon similar to the way the Giants use Daniel Jones.
Unfortunately, his accuracy is quite sporadic and he struggles to put the ball in spots that are advantageous for his receivers whether it be after the catch or in the air. In addition, he makes some genuinely terrible decisions and it appears as if he is not always capable of reading the entire field,
Despite the criticisms of Levis's game, the physical ability is worth taking a chance on. If a team falls in love with him and believes they can coach him up, he could be a franchise altering talent that is well worth a top ten selection. However, I would not feel comfortable selecting him till the back half of round one.