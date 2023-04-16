Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: What are the mock draft saying?
Nick Bimgardner, The Athletic
The Athletic (subscription required) released a 3-round mock draft courtesy of Nick Bimgardner, and he also feels the Raiders are OK on offense as he decided to go defense-heavy for the Raiders in the first three rounds.
And the theme is uber-athletes.
Starting again with Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez, then Michigan’s DL Mazi Smith, Washington State’s Daiyan Henley, and lastly, the lone offensive play in Maryland’s Jaylen Duncan.
“Don’t take the cheese. The Raiders should stay disciplined, build out the rest of their football team and evaluate long-term quarterback concerns later. This roster has talent. Adding defenders like Gonzalez, Smith, and Henley — three explosive athletes — could be what the doctor ordered.”
If you’re a slow defensive team, targeting some of the best athletes in the entire league is not a bad idea. We are a little over two weeks away from the NFL draft, and the Las Vegas Raiders have some real decisions to make.