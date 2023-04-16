Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: What are the mock draft saying?
Kevin Hanson, Sports Illustrated
So, it seems like the Raiders only have two options when it comes to a majority of draft analysts. They either pick a quarterback or a cornerback. Staying at No. 7 overall likely means that the Silver and Black will go defense, and according to one mock draft expert, that should be the plan.
Kevin Hanson of Sports Illustrated has the Raiders going defense in his latest mock draft, going with Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez.
“The Raiders tied for a league-low six interceptions in 2022. While they have signed cornerbacks Brandon Facyson, Duke Shelley, and David Long Jr. to relatively modest short-term contracts in free agency, Gonzalez has the traits to quickly develop into the CB1 for Vegas. A fluid athlete with good size and outstanding speed, Gonzalez finished last season with four interceptions.”
Simply put, the Raiders need playmakers on defense, and if they are comfortable at quarterback, Gonzalez makes a ton of sense. Just like Witherspoon, he has the potential to make an immediate impact.