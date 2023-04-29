Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: Las Vegas adds potential future at QB in Aidan O'Connell
The Las Vegas Raiders needed a long-term solution at quarterback, and they may have gotten one in Purdue's Aidan O'Connell as they trade up to get him at No. 135.
The Las Vegas Raiders, holding the No. 144 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, decided they could not wait any longer to make their next selection. After trading up earlier on Day 3 to select Jakorian Bennett from Maryland, Dave Ziegler and company pulled the trigger again, trading up to No. 135 to select a potential long-term solution at quarterback.
The pick at No. 135 was Aidan O'Connell, a talented signal-caller from Purdue who was twice named second-team All-Big 10. O'Connell, who set the school's completion percentage record last season with nearly a 67% mark, adds a young body to a quarterback room led by former New England Patriots, Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer.
O'Connell will begin his NFL career as the third-string guy in Las Vegas, which is a perfect scenario for him. Garoppolo has a reputation of being outstanding in terms of mentoring young quarterback, and O'Connell will have the time he needs to get used to the NFL game.
Raiders making a ton of moves on Day 3
Las Vegas went into Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft holding seven picks, so it is no big surprise that they would be moving up and down rounds four and five. Ziegler and his staff have apparently narrowed their search and are taking no chances when it comes to going up and getting the players they want.
O'Connell is 6-foot-3, has the arm talent needed at the next level, and has been through a lot, starting his career as a walk-on. He is the first Purdue quarterback selected in the NFL Draft since 2009, and finished his career with the Boilermakrers with over 9.000 yards and 65 touchdowns.
As it stands, Las Vegas now holds four more selections on Day 3, with their next pick coming at No. 203 overall. They will pick back-to-back selections, as they also hold No. 204, so expect some more fireworks as we inch closer to the end of the 2023 NFL Draft.