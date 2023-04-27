Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: Is a long-term QB on the way on Day 1?
The Las Vegas Raiders hold a top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but the real question is whether or not they will use it on a franchise QB.
Tonight is the night, as the Las Vegas Raiders will be picking in the top-10 for the first time since the 2019 NFL Draft. In that draft, general manager Mike Mayock swung and missed on Clelin Ferrell at No. 4 overall, something second-year general manager Dave Ziegler is looking to avoid doing.
For the Raiders, the 2023 NFL Draft could end up being a special one, as they have a tremendous amount of draft capital, including the No. 7 overall pick. Las Vegas has been rumored to be in the market to move up to get a franchise quarterback, but after some of the big-name signal-callers having a tough draft season, could they still land one if they stay put?
Raiders all-in on CJ Stroud?
For weeks, we have been seeing the rumors that the team is all-in on CJ Stroud, and numerous mock drafts have them moving up to get him at No. 3 overall. The Raiders do have a need for a long-term solution at the quarterback position, but there are also major deficiencies on the defensive side of the ball, as well as a veteran to man the position in 2023, and possibly 2024.
Stroud is an incredibly talented quarterback, but he raised eyebrows by posting an 18 on his S2 test, which is today's equivalent of the Wonderlic Score. The Ohio State quarterback has come out and stated that he is 'not a test taker,' and plays football, though in our final mock draft, the Raiders were able to trade back to No. 10 and still get him.
The truth is, if Stroud does fall to No. 7 overall, Las Vegas has to take a serious look at him, as he could be the face of the franchise for many years. However, the likelihood is that he will be gone in the top-5, so if Josh McDaniels does want Stroud, some fireworks could be coming early on tonight.